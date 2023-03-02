From Cold War escalation to the Iran hostage crisis and rising energy prices at home, challenges confronted Jimmy Carter throughout his term as the 39th president of the United States. But Carter, a former peanut farmer from Georgia, faced them with strong beliefs in the value of human rights and the American spirit that have persisted long past his final day in the White House in 1981.

The 98-year-old Carter, who began hospice care on February 18, has remained an active voice in the political sphere and a champion of community service through his extensive involvement with Habitat for Humanity and the founding of The Carter Center in 1982 with his wife, Rosalynn. In 2002, he became one of only four U.S. presidents to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

These notable quotes by Jimmy Carter—from public and televised speeches, interviews, and books—illustrate Carter’s commitment to creating a more unified world and to leading a fulfilling life.