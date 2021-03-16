10 Catchy 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper Quotes

Pro wrestling's ultimate villain could cut opponents down to size with his mouth, as well as offer some candid reflections on his decades of service in the ring.

When compared to other pro wrestlers, WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper was hardly a physical specimen – he measured in at approximately 6 feet, 2 inches and 235 pounds, well shy of the 400-plus pounds toted by mammoth peers like Andre the Giant and King Kong Bundy.

But Rowdy Roddy was in a class by himself when it came to baiting opponents and fans with his insults and brash proclamations, his outrageousness leading to a run as host of the WWE interview show Piper's Pit and fueling a legacy as arguably the most notorious villain in WWE history.

Piper's reputation was bolstered by his willingness to embrace the bad-guy role and his careful behind-the-scenes preparation. He often stayed up late scribbling ideas into a notebook, leaving him ready to deliver the goods whenever a microphone was thrust in his face.

But Hot Rod was also capable of turning his focus inward, particularly in his later years, as he reflected on his decades of service to a demanding sport and the time spent away from his family.

Here are 10 quotes from a wrestling legend who always knew how to keep audiences tuned in to what he would say or do next:

On his ability to keep people on their toes: "Just when they think they got the answers, I change the questions."

On the importance of picking one's battles carefully: "You do not throw rocks at a man who's got a machine gun."

On his reputation as a troublemaker: "I think the most controversial thing I did was stir up controversy."

On his failure to be intimidated by the sport's champions: "I am the legend killer."

On an opponent's frightening face: "You couldn't get a date with a 100-dollar bill on your forehead."

On seeing a plan through (as quoted in the sci-fi feature film They Live): "I have come here to chew bubblegum and kick ass, and I'm all out of bubblegum."

On his willingness to help another wrestler's career: "I wouldn't lay my shoulders down for anybody. But when I do, I make somebody. And it means something."

On his convincing performance as pro wrestling's ultimate villain: "The people wanted to kill me."

On his devotion to parenthood: "There's an old saying: You need a license to hunt, you need a license to fish, any jerk can have a kid, it takes a man to be a dad."

On the lasting thrills of his profession: "Best part of my job? When you come with your daddy, and your mommy and you're all excited. We can put a smile on a little boy's face – that's the greatest reward a guy could ever have in his life."

