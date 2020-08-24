The Original Five MTV VJs: Where Are They Now?

Huddled in a Fort Lee, New Jersey, bar on August 1, 1981, the team behind a new television network watched anxiously as their project hit the airwaves. Despite some early glitches — and having to cross the Hudson River since New York City didn’t carry the stations — MTV music television was launched, changing the entire face of the music industry and pop culture, as detailed in the special Biography: I Want My MTV, airing September 8 at 9/8c on A&E.

Appropriately, the first music video to air was The Buggles “Video Killed the Radio Star” — introducing an entirely new concept of television, hosted by the first group of MTV video jockeys, also known as VJs: Mark Goodman, Martha Quinn, Alan Hunter, J.J. Jackson and Nina Blackwood.

While most of their tenures lasted about five to seven years, the group has stuck together throughout the decades, writing a 2013 book together called VJ: The Unplugged Adventures of MTV’s First Wave, and appearing at events, like at the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in 2019.

Jackson sadly died in 2004, but even at his death, he had been making plans to reunite with his fellow original VJs on Sirius XM Radio, where the remaining four worked together on its 80s radio station.

Mark Goodman

Mark Goodman in 1982, Goodman in 2013 Photos: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Mark Goodman was already an experienced radio DJ when he landed the MTV VJ job after two auditions — including one where he mock interviewed a staffer standing in an “obnoxious Billy Joel,” he told Gothamist.

“We’re a lot like your favorite radio station, but you’ll see your favorite music,” he said in an early MTV segment, seen on the Biography special. Soon the teleprompter scripts were thrown away to give the network a more rock and roll feel, giving the VJs the freedom to ad lib. “This is not television what we do. This is something completely different,” Goodman described.

Since quitting his VJ role in August 1987, Goodman has consistently worked in the music industry, with tenures at KROQ, Soundbreak.com, VH1 Classic — and even working as the music supervisor for the TV drama Desperate Housewives. Since 2004, he’s been at Sirius XM Radio, working on channels like The 80s on 8, The Spectrum and Classic Rewind.

Martha Quinn

Martha Quinn in 1985, Quinn in 2013 Photos: Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images; Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Just 22 years old when she landed the job, Martha Quinn had done commercials in college, but more impressively, had a depth of music knowledge.

While her role was amorphous when she signed on, Quinn became a quintessential part of the network’s brand. Rolling Stone readers named her MTV’s Best-Ever VJ, despite leaving in 1986 and then returning from 1989 to 1992.

But for her, it was always about her fellow original VJs. “I was totally enamored with them,” she told Emmy magazine. “They were forced to be with me all the time. And we're all still such a close family today. It's remarkable.”

Post-MTV, Quinn found her way to other iconic TV shows, playing Bobby Brady’s wife in The Bradys in 1990, guest-starring on Full House in 1992 and 1993, co-hosting Star Search with Ed McMahon in 1994 and contributing to CBS’s Early Show.

Now she’s returned to what she does best. While she worked with her fellow VJs on Sirius XM’s 80s station, she left in 2016 and now is at iHeartRadio’s iHeart80s, and also hosts her own podcast Talk Talk with Martha Quinn.

Alan Hunter

Alan Hunter in 1983, Hunter in 2013 Photos: Mark Weiss/WireImage; Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

When MTV first hit the airwaves, the first face that viewers saw was Alan Hunter’s. But that wasn’t exactly the plan — there was a tape mishap and the original segment didn’t quite sync up, so there Hunter was, welcoming the world to the concept of music television.

For the network’s first six years, he was on the frontlines. “We didn't know really who was watching, but then you’d go to a record store appearance and there’s a thousand kids in a line,” he says in the Biography special. “The country was going gaga for it. We started getting into the clubs and the bouncers started recognizing us.”

But he also had a sense of the reality of the situation: “We thought we were the center of MTV as the VJs, [but] the real parties, the real money, traveling the world in jets was happening in the executive offices.”

Soon Hunter found himself behind the scenes as well, moving back to his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, where he started a production studio Hunter Films and entertainment venue WorkPlay with his brothers. He now also hosts the Sirius XM’s The 80s on 8 with Goodman and Blackwood.

J.J. Jackson

J.J. Jackson in 1982, Jackson in 2001 Photos: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

J.J. Jackson perhaps had the most experience before becoming a VJ, having started in radio in Boston and Los Angeles in the 1960s and then working as a music reporter for KABC-TV in L.A. But it was definitely his gig as a VJ that carved out his place in pop culture history.

During MTV tenure from 1981 to 1986, he most notably covered Live Aid in 1985 and helped launch the 120 Minutes series.

Afterward, he went back to radio, working at L.A.’s KTWV and had left in late 2003, with plans to join Goodman at Sirius XM, when tragedy struck. On March 17, 2004, he died of an apparent heart attack at the age of 62.

Nina Blackwood

Nina Blackwood in 1981, Blackwood in 2013 Photos: Brownie Harris/Corbis via Getty Images; Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Nina Blackwood was browsing Billboard when she saw an ad for MTV. “I sent in my resume and 8x10,” she says in her Sirius XM bio. “After two auditions, they hired me as the first MTV VJ.”

She left MTV in 1986 and continued hosting, taking charge of Entertainment Tonight’s “Rock Report,” as well as Solid Gold from 1986 to 1988. Blackwood also found her way back to radio with United Stations Radio Network’s Nina Blackwood’s Absolutely 80’s — and now also co-hosts Sirius XM’s The 80s on 8.

