Which Celebrities Have Twitter Checkmarks, and Which Ones Don’t? We Examined 30 Accounts

Some still have their blue checkmarks, some lost them, and some still have them against their will.

Headshot of Colin McEvoyBy Colin McEvoy
an image of a shadowy hand holding a phone, which has tweets by stephen king and elon musk on it, with a blue wall backdrop with the twitter logo on it
Getty Images

After warning of his plans to do so for months, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has removed blue checkmarks from hundreds of thousands of accounts. Once used to verify the identity of celebrities and other notable accounts, the checkmark is now only available to people who subscribe to Musk’s Twitter Blue subscription for $8 per month.

Musk had long condemned the original verification system, which he called “corrupt” and a “lords and peasants system.” Critics of Musk’s new Twitter Blue approach say it will be harder to verify the authenticity of celebrity accounts and could lead to rampant impersonation problems.

About 420,000 accounts had blue checkmarks before Musk started removing them on April 20, and only about 5 percent of those once-verified accounts opted into the new Twitter Blue system, according to Mashable.

So which celebrities still have their Twitter checkmarks, and which ones don’t? Here is what 30 high-profile account holders decided about their blue ticks.

Pope Francis

pope francis, wearing a white coat and hat, sits among others in a crowd, smiling and waving
Getty Images

Status: Checkmark (kind of)

Out of everyone who lost their blue checkmarks, few drew more attention than Pope Francis. The head of the Catholic Church (who has 18.8 million followers) lost his checkmark for a few hours, but after the change drew criticism, the Pope was quickly given a gray checkmark to indicate his association with “a government or multilateral organization account.”

Halle Berry

halle berry, wearing a dress, smiles and looks off camera
Getty Images

Status: No checkmark

Academy Award–winning actor Halle Berry (roughly 896,000 followers) made it clear she wouldn’t pay for a checkmark. The day before Twitter implemented its changes, Berry tweeted a video of herself making an entrance at a late night talk show, writing, “Me joining all of you tomorrow unverified” with a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts at the end.

William Shatner

william shatner, wearing a blue shirt, smiles and looks off camera, with a yellow wall behind him
Getty Images

Status: Checkmark

Last month, Star Trek star William Shatner (2.5 million followers) complained on Twitter that Musk wanted him to pay for his checkmark, writing, “I’ve been here for 15 years giving my [time] & witty thoughts all for bupkis.” Shatner did not pay, but he kept his checkmark after Musk personally paid for his Twitter Blue account and that of two others.

Stephen King

stephen king wearing a black t shirt, black leather jacket, and jeans, standing in front of posters for the movie it
Getty Images

Status: Checkmark

As far back as October, best-selling author Stephen King (7.1 million followers) had said he had no intention of paying for a checkmark. Musk paid for his account, too, but King made sure to clarify that he didn’t opt in: “My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t. My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t.”

LeBron James

lebron james wearing a black jacket and black hat, looking up at the sky
Getty Images

Status: Checkmark

Basketball star LeBron James (52.7 million followers) also said last month that he would not pay for a Twitter Blue account, and he was the third account for whom Musk personally paid. Verge editor Alex Heath reported that when Musk approached him with the offer, James turned it down, but Musk went ahead with it anyway.

Lil Nas X

lil nas x wearing a white shirt and white pants, standing on a stage with his arms spread out
Getty Images

Status: No checkmark

The day before Twitter made its changes, Lil Nas X (8 million followers), the rapper known for hits like “Old Town Road” and “Industry Baby,” jokingly tweeted a GIF of a SpongeBob SquarePants character begging for change, writing: “me after i lose my blue check tomorrow.”

Khloé Kardashian

khloe kardashian, wearing a gold dress, standing in front of a white wall, looking directly at the camera
Getty Images

Status: Checkmark

There seems to be some disagreements among the Kardashian family over whether blue checkmarks are worth the money. Khloé Kardashian (30.5 million followers) still had a checkmark as of April 21, but her sisters Kim (75.1 million) and Kourtney (26.7 million) did not.

Charli XCX

charli xcx standing in front of a purple wall, looking off camera
Getty Images

Status: No checkmark

English pop singer and songwriter Charli XCX (3.6 million followers) reveled in the fact that she had lost her checkmark, writing that she was “officially no longer an officially verified artist. i love being unofficial and unverified. it’s very moi.”

Taylor Swift

taylor swift, wearing a black and red dress, stands on a stage with a dark backdrop, singing into a microphone
Getty Images

Status: Checkmark

Pop phenom Taylor Swift (92.5 million followers) still had her blue checkmark as of April 21. The Daily Beast wrote: “It’s not a shock that Taylor Swift seems to have already paid for Twitter Blue, given her longtime determination to let anyone else control her narrative.”

Beyoncé

beyonce knowles wearing a gold and silver dress, standing on a stage in front of a microphone, holding a grammy award, pointing up at the sky and smiling, in front of an orange backdrop
Getty Images

Status: No checkmark

Multiplatinum recording artist Beyoncé Knowles (15.5 million followers) lost her checkmark, which is perhaps not surprising, since she hasn’t been very active on Twitter in recent years. Her last tweet was in July 2022, promoting her album Renaissance, and that was one of only three tweets she released that entire year.

Selena Gomez

selena gomez looks at the camera with her mouth slightly open, she wears a long black fur coat, large sparkling earrings, and makeup with her hair pulled back
Getty Images

Status: No checkmark

In March, actor and singer Selena Gomez became the first woman to reach 400 million followers on Instagram in March. Her Twitter following is decided smaller (67 million followers), so perhaps it’s unsurprisingly her verification lapsed.

Alyssa Milano

alyssa milano wearing a red dress, sitting on a tan couch, smiling
Getty Images

Status: No checkmark

Actor Alyssa Milano (3.5 million followers) defiantly added “NOT PAYING FOR A BLUE CHECK MARK” to her Twitter bio. In a separate tweet, she argued Musk could be liable for defamation, identify theft, or fraud, because his new system could allow others to impersonate her and “say a bunch of bulls–t.”

Grimes

grimes, wearing a dress with black patterns and a silver facemask, holding a sword on her shoulder, standing on a stairway, with hedges separating her from several people and photographers
Getty Images

Status: Checkmark

Eccentric singer/songwriter Grimes (1.3 million) still has her blue checkmark, which is perhaps not surprising since she is Musk’s ex-wife and the mother of two of his children. The day the checkmarks were removed, she was issuing supportive tweets about SpaceX, one of Musk’s other companies.

Justin Bieber

justin bieber, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray hat, and jeans, walking down a city sidewalk
Getty Images

Status: No checkmark

Pop star Justin Bieber (113 million followers), who has more followers on Twitter than anyone except Musk (136 million) and Barack Obama (132.8 million), opted not to pay for a blue checkmark. Despite his large following, Bieber hasn’t tweeted since December and only tweeted four times in 2022.

Rihanna

rihanna wearing a black dress, holding a hand on her pregnant belly, standing on a stage with oscar logos on the wall
Getty Images

Status: Checkmark

International pop star Rihanna (108.3 million followers) is the fourth most-followed Twitter account, just behind Bieber, and is far more active on the platform than him. She still had her blue checkmark as of April 21.

Bette Midler

bette midler, wearing a black dress, stands at a podium with a microphone and a trophy, standing in front of a red wall
Getty Images

Status: No checkmark

Tony Award–winning actor Bette Midler (2.1 million followers) not only lost her checkmark, she was also extremely vocal in her criticism of Musk, calling him a “worm” and accused him of implementing the new policy “because you don’t have enough money & you’re humiliated b/c everybody thinks you’re a pathetic douche.”

Ice-T

ice t wearing a black shirt and jacket, black hat, and sunglasses
Getty Images

Status: Checkmark

Rapper and actor Ice-T (1.9 million followers) still has his checkmark, even though he has repeatedly stated he doesn’t care about it. He wrote in March, “F–– that checkmark… I guess it matters to some people” and tweeted in support of Stephen King’s response to his own unwanted checkmark. On Thursday, Ice-T wrote: “Maybe it’ll disappear soon. F it.”

Donald Trump

donald trump, wearing a blue suit jacket and red tie, speaking into a microphone with a blue backdrop behind him
Getty Images

Status: No checkmark

Donald Trump (87.1 million followers) lost his blue checkmark, but the former U.S. president no longer uses his account. He was suspended from the service for his role in inciting the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, but Musk famously reactivated his account in November. Trump has not returned, however, opting instead to post on Truth Social.

Ben Shapiro

ben shapiro, wearing a black suit and gray shirt, standing at a podium on a stage and gesturing with his hand
Getty Images

Status: Checkmark

Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro (5.5 million followers) retained his checkmark. Shapiro was among about three dozen people on a list revealed last month of “VIP users” whose posts are deliberately made more visible than others.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

dwayne the rock johnson, smiling and wearing a peach colored tuxedo
Getty Images

Status: No checkmark

Actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (17 million) opted not to pay for Twitter Blue. Several other current and former WWE wrestlers went the same route, as did Johnson’s daughter Ava, who took to Twitter to make sure people knew that her account was the correct one.

Headshot of Colin McEvoy
Colin McEvoy
Senior News Editor, Biography.com

Colin McEvoy joined the Biography.com staff in 2023, and before that had spent 16 years as a journalist, writer, and communications professional. He is the author of two true crime books: Love Me or Else and Fatal Jealousy. He is also an avid film buff, reader, and lover of great stories.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
