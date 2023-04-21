After warning of his plans to do so for months, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has removed blue checkmarks from hundreds of thousands of accounts. Once used to verify the identity of celebrities and other notable accounts, the checkmark is now only available to people who subscribe to Musk’s Twitter Blue subscription for $8 per month.

Musk had long condemned the original verification system, which he called “corrupt” and a “lords and peasants system.” Critics of Musk’s new Twitter Blue approach say it will be harder to verify the authenticity of celebrity accounts and could lead to rampant impersonation problems.

About 420,000 accounts had blue checkmarks before Musk started removing them on April 20, and only about 5 percent of those once-verified accounts opted into the new Twitter Blue system, according to Mashable.

So which celebrities still have their Twitter checkmarks, and which ones don’t? Here is what 30 high-profile account holders decided about their blue ticks.