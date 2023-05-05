10 Big-Name Celebrities Nominated for Tony Awards This Year

The 76th Tony Award nominations were announced on May 2, recognizing the best achievements in Broadway productions for the 2022-23 season. Several big-name actors were among the nominees this year, from A-list movie stars like Samuel L. Jackson to popular singers like Sara Bareilles.

The Tony Awards ceremony will be held on June 11, with Ariana DeBose taking on hosting duties for a second consecutive year. Before the winners are revealed, check out the 10 most famous performers to be nominated this year.