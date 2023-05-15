Keke Palmer is one of the hardest-working entertainers in Hollywood. In 2004, she made her big screen debut as Queen Latifah's niece in . Less than a year later, she became the youngest leading actress Screen Actors Guild nominee for her role opposite William H. Macy in . In the 19 years since jump-starting her career, Palmer has been a staple on the and networks, was the youngest and first Black Cinderella in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Broadway musical, hosted daytime talk shows on and , and earned major critical acclaim for her role in Jordan Peele's sci-fi horror film .

Palmer has also successfully explored music, releasing several mixtapes and EPS, including and . And for the first time since 2007, she is releasing a new album called Big Boss, a project title befitting the multihyphenate who recently launched her own network KeyTV. And lucky for us, we can stream Big Boss (and all of her other musical endeavors) on .

On Thursday night, Palmer took over the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles to play her album for industry insiders and loved ones. The features 10 R&B songs with pop cross-over appeal, like the third track, "Love Language."

For the occasion, Palmer wore a form-fitting blue strapless dress from and you can score a similar outfit from Hudson on for a cool $2,100. Palmer most recently sported his designs on the 2023 Met Gala champagne carpet.

Last week Friday, Palmer was in New York and chopped it up with Gayle King on CBS Mornings to discuss her new movie, also called Big Boss. The film, which opens up with home movies of Palmer, is an intimate look at her life growing up as a child star and overcoming misogyny in the music industry, along with the insecurity she felt during that period.

"We all have these narratives that we tell ourselves. My first record deal was at 12 years old, with Atlantic Records [telling] me that I was always going to have a hard time in music and that no one would allow me to be me. So every situation kind of mirrored that. The situations I even put myself in and the movie are about me overcoming that narrative and understanding that I'm always enough," says Palmer.

Not only did Palmer write the script for the 41-minute-long project, but Big Boss also marks Palmer's directorial debut. When King asked about how it feels to direct, Palmer drew upon her experiences working with Tyler Perry in the 2006 film . "I grew up on sets with people like Tyler Perry where Tyler Perry is doing everything, so that's why I felt that I could do it and I wanted to do it — but it is unique. I'm excited to see how it is directing when I'm not in it and when I can focus solely on being the director, not the actor and the director," she explains.

Watch Keke Palmer's Full Movie Big Boss on YouTube

