Elizabeth Olsen is probably best known for defeating villains in Marvel's and in the spinoff Disney+ TV series , as well as portraying real-life killer Candy Montgomery in the new HBO Max series . But back in the day, she was better known as the younger sister of some very famous twins.

In case Elizabeth Olsen's name—or the fact that she looks exactly like them—didn't tip you off, Elizabeth is the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. But as it turns out, she actually has a few other siblings, too.

There's her older brother, as well as a younger half-sister and half-brother from her dad's second marriage, adding up to a total of six Olsen children.

But with those über-talented genes running in the family, you know that even the lesser-known Olsens are all leading their own very successful lives. So if you've ever wanted to find out more about all of Elizabeth's siblings, here's everything you need to know about each one of them.

James Trent Olsen

Trent Olsen

The oldest Olsen sibling has managed to stay out of the spotlight himself for the most part, although he did have a few cameos in his younger sisters' and , in which he played himself. But he was kind of a brilliant entrepreneur from a very young age and would sell his famous twin sisters' autographs to other kids at school.

While he goes by his middle name Trent, it was his first name, James—along with Elizabeth's—that inspired the name of Mary-Kate and Ashely's fragrance line: Elizabeth and James.

The now 38-year-old Olsen is a graduate of New York Film Academy where he studied screenwriting and acting, and he now works in movie production, so he's not totally out of the industry. He's also a successful comic book writer for Storm King Comics.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Kevin Mazur/MG19

Mary-Kate and Ashley set the child star precedent in their family after they landed their role on at just six months old, and they even got Elizabeth some of her first acting appearances in both Full House and How The West Was Fun when she was just a baby.

They are now 36 years old and have left acting to focus on their fashion empire. And Ashley has been making headlines recently thanks to her rumored marriage to Louis Eisner.

You might not know that Mary-Kate and Ashley are actually fraternal twins, not identical, even though they look like a total copy and paste of one another.

Courtney Taylor Olsen

Courtney Taylor Olsen

Elizabeth's younger half-sister, Courtney, is the daughter of their dad, David Olsen, and his second wife, McKenzie Olsen. She's now 27 years old, but in her younger days, she had a few movie roles just like her big sisters. According to her IMDB, she can be seen in YOLO: The Movie and Malignant Spirits: Sense of Fiction.

Courtney also has an active Instagram where has given Elizabeth at least one supportive sister shoutout from the premiere of , where she wrote, "Just admiring my badass of a sister."

Jake Olsen

Jake Olsen

The youngest Olsen is definitely the hardest of the six siblings to pin down, because he seems to have gone totally under the radar in recent years. He did, however, try his hand at modeling a few years ago, and in an interview with , he talked about what it was like growing up with so many siblings.

"In a family of six kids, you learn it’s not always about you. I love every chaotic moment I have when my family is all together. It’s a lot more normal then you would think...we all support each others dreams."





Related Story Where Is Acquitted Murderer Candy Montgomery Now?