Susan B. Anthony was an American writer, lecturer, and abolitionist who was a leading figure in the women’s voting rights movement. Raised in a Quaker household, Anthony went on to work as a teacher. She later partnered with Elizabeth Cady Stanton and would eventually lead the National American Woman Suffrage Association. The work of Anthony and other suffragists eventually lead to the passage of the 19th Amendment, granting all women the right to vote, in 1920, which 14 years after her death.

FULL NAME: Susan Brownell Anthony

BORN: February 15, 1820

DIED: March 13, 1906

BIRTHPLACE: Adams, Massachusetts

ASTROLOGICAL SIGN: Aquarius

Early Life

Susan Brownell Anthony was born on February 15, 1820, in Adams, Massachusetts. She was the second oldest of eight children to a local cotton mill owner Daniel Anthony and his wife, Lucy Read Anthony. Only five of Anthony’s siblings lived to be adults. One child was stillborn, and another died at age 2.

Anthony was able to read by age 3 and viewed her parents as loving and supporting of her eagerness to learn. In 1826, the Anthony family moved to Battenville, New York. Around this time, Anthony was sent to study at a Quaker school near Philadelphia.

After her father’s business failed in the late 1830s, Anthony returned home to help her family make ends meet. She found work as a teacher. The Anthonys moved to a farm in the Rochester, New York area, in the mid-1840s.

Growing up in a Quaker family, Anthony developed a strong moral compass early in life. Later, she spent much of her life working on social causes.