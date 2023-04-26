Due to the fact that he’s quite literally royalty, Prince William is rich—as in, “I live in a casual castle and my late grandma owned a scepter” rich. Not only does Prince William have more money than his brother, Prince Harry, for reasons that would cause any family to feud, but he’s about to get even richer, too. Here’s a breakdown of Prince William’s net worth, and how his royal finances work.

Prince William Has a Trust Fund From His Great-Grandmother

Prince William and Prince Harry’s great-grandma was Queen Elizabeth’s mom, and in 1994, she went ahead and placed two-thirds of her money (an estimated £19 million) into a trust fund for her great-grandchildren. The Guardian reports that William and Harry split about £6 million of this trust at age 21—but it wasn’t a 50/50 split because the Queen Mother wanted to compensate Harry “for not becoming sovereign.”

William and Harry get to split another £8M of that trust fund when they turn 40—Prince William might already be seeing that money, since his 40th birthday was last June—and if you’re wondering who the remaining £6 million is going to, that’d be William and Harry’s cousins, who are further down the line of succession.

Prince William Got a Huge Inheritance From Princess Diana

Princess Diana tragically died when she was just 36, and according to Forbes, she left Prince William and Prince Harry $10 million after taxes. William started receiving annual dividends of $450,000 a year at 25, which are his to do with what he wants. He’s certainly not using it to pay for his royal lifestyle, though, because that’s more than covered.

Prince William Gets Perks From Being a Working Royal

Prince William is considered a “working royal,” meaning his full-time job is going to charitable events and shaking hands. As such, he and wife Kate Middleton get a lot of their expenses (including travel) paid for by the Sovereign Grant, which is taxpayer money meant to cover the Royal Family’s official duties.

Prince William Inherited the Duchy of Cornwall in 2022

The Duchy of Cornwall is a private “portfolio of property and financial investments” previously owned by King Charles. However, Prince Williams took over after Charles became King following his mother's death in September 2022. Now, William is the Duke of Cornwall and has control of the duchy’s revenue. It’s pretty much up to William how to spend the ~£23 million he'll get per year.

Finances aside, however, Cornwall is near and dear to both Prince William and Prince Harry, as they would often visit it while on vacation with their mother, the late Princess Diana. In fact, in a 2019 documentary produced by ITV called , the Duke of Cambridge opened up about how excited he was to lean into that side of the family business, saying, “I’ve started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day and what I do with it. I think it’s really important, about the family angle, I really do.”

In a later part of the doc, Charles responds to his son's enthusiasm, and confesses that he was “practically reduced to tears” at the fact that Prince William had expressed such an interest in taking over the portfolio. “I was deeply touched and moved by what he said...It practically reduced me to tears. Because I suddenly thought, well, just hearing that from him, has made the last 50 years worthwhile.”

Prince William Will Eventually Inherit the Queen’s Money

Prince William is in line to become the next monarch (right after King Charles), which means eventually, everything the light touches will be his. And according to Forbes, that includes $10 billion worth of real estate, the Royal Art Collection, a bunch of swans, and an annual government stipend of $12.9 million. There’s also the late Queen Elizabeth II’s personal net worth of $500 million (a.k.a. money that’s not tied to the crown), which includes property, stud farms, jewelry, and a fancy stamp collection.

Neither King Charles III nor any other members of the Royal Family—Prince William included—who receive an inheritance following the Queen’s death will be required to pay tax on that inheritance thanks to a 1993 agreement with the British government.

So, What Is Prince William's Net Worth?

Prince William is currently worth around $100 million, most of which comes from the duchy. But you can expect that number to keep growing with William's increasing stature.