17 Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II's Life Post-Coronation as a Fully Realized Royal

Getty Images / Fox Photos / Stringer

Juggling numerous royal duties and responsibilities, the Queen still made time for family and hobbies.

Queen Elizabeth II's record-breaking reign as queen spanned more than seven decades and included innumerable royal duties, public appearances, meetings and all the responsibilities that come with the crown. However, whenever possible she made time for family and hobbies, including horseback riding and photography.

Elizabeth wed her distant cousin Philip Mountbatten on November 20, 1947, at London's Westminster Abbey. She was crowned on June 2, 1953, and ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952. In 1948, Elizabeth and Philip welcomed their first son, Charles, and in 1950, their daughter, Anne. Elizabeth had two more children—sons, Andrew and Edward—in 1960 and 1964, respectively.

Elizabeth's reign saw extensive changes in her country's power, how Britain was seen abroad and how the monarchy was regarded. As a constitutional monarch, Elizabeth did not weigh in on political matters or reveal her political views. However, she conferred regularly with her prime ministers and traveled extensively, showcasing the symbolic and diplomatic power of the crown. Her reign ended with her death on September 8, 2022, at age 96.

