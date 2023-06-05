Oscar winner Halle Berry can't get enough of the , and neither can we. She recently used the brand's LED face mask to prep for the 2023 Oscars ceremony — and the star's complexion was next-level radiant!

You can also achieve the red carpet glow in 10 minutes with zero downtime and save a few bucks while shopping, too. with up to 65% off select beauty devices, including several red light therapy devices from beauty editor-approved brands, like and . So if you're looking to score a major discount on Berry's all-time favorite beauty tool, then you'll want to act quickly, since the sale ends tonight.

Here's everything worth knowing about the Halle Berry-approved CurrentBody Skin red light therapy device, also adored by other stars, including Carrie Mulligan, Gal Gadot, Renee Zellweger, and Kaley Cuoco.



Key Specs

The Ultimate Red Carpet Secret CurrentBody CurrentBody Skin x Wayne Goss The LED Essentials The Ultimate Red Carpet Secret CurrentBody CurrentBody Skin x Wayne Goss The LED Essentials Now 15% Off $369 at CurrentBody Key Specs Rating 4.6-star average from over 1,620 CurrentBody reviews Where to Buy Exclusively at CurrentBody Time Commitment A 10-minute session up to 5 times a week Skin Types Sensitive, dry, oily, combination, normal, and acne-prone

What is it?

An LED face mask that utilizes red light-emitting diodes (LED) to treat many skincare concerns with zero downtime or irritation. It's the perfect beauty gift for major milestone events prep, including weddings, proms, and graduations.

This discounted kit is a partnership between OG beauty YouTuber Wayne Goss and CurrentBody Skin and comes with several hydrogel face, lip, and undereye masks to help treat dull, tired skin.

What is Red Light Therapy?

In Best Products' guide to the best red light therapy devices, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Erum Ilyas, M.D., suggested patients use one to help plump up fine lines and wrinkles, treat acne, promote wound healing, and even promote hair regrowth.

What Halle Berry's Makeup Artist Says

"Flawless skin is an essential part of her look and the LED face mask helps bring out the best in her skin," celebrity makeup artist Jorge Monroy previously told us about Halle's Oscars glam. He adds, "It’s a quick and easy tool that brings out the brightness of Halle’s skin. This mask is perfect for prepping someone for something as monumental as Oscars night."

What Our Team Thinks

I am obsessed with this red light therapy device because it doesn't cause irritation or redness after use. This model is just as effective as other pricier options I've tested as Best Products' beauty editor. Still, it costs significantly less — and with the limited-time only CurrentBody sale, I highly recommend snapping one up before it sells out. Plus, this splurge-worthy skincare tool is made from body-safe silicone that curves to the contours of the face and sports an adjustable band for a custom fit every time.

What Reviewers Say

"I've been using my current body LED mask for a month now, and I'm thrilled with the results. My skin texture has significantly improved, becoming smoother and more refined. Additionally, the mask has helped reduce redness, giving me a more even-toned complexion. The only downside is the slightly heavy battery, but the remarkable benefits make it worthwhile. Highly recommended," says a 5-star review.



