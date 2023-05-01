Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were reportedly dating in November 2022. Both Hadid and DiCaprio have been in long-term relationships over the past few years with relatively recent breakups. The 28-year-old model split with Zayn Malik in October of 2021 after five years together. They share a daughter together, two-year-old Khai.

DiCaprio split from his girlfriend Camila Marrone last summer after four years together. The 48-year-old actor and Hadid have known one another for a long time, but this was the first time their potential for romance has come to fruition. Things seemed to putter out in early 2023, but they keep being spotted together. Here's the timeline of their relationship so far.



September 10, 2022: Hadid and DiCaprio are seen at a New York Fashion Week afterparty.

Photos were taken of the new couple sitting at a table and chatting together at Casa Cipriani in New York City.

“They were sitting in the dining room area and were canoodling and having a fun night out with each other,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. An insider told Us Weekly that DiCaprio has “always had a soft spot” for Hadid, adding, “He thinks she’s beautiful of course but also a wise and cool character who’s got a very cultured and educated take on life.”



They added that the couple shares many mutual friends who are supportive of the budding relationship, but it “did catch a lot of them off guard.”

September 21, 2022: The couple is “having a good time.”

A source told People that Hadid and DiCaprio “like each other and are having a good time.”

Another insider close to the pair said that the actor is very “taken with Gigi,” saying that she is the “type of woman he is usually attracted to.”

“They sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings,” said the source.

While they are officially dating, they are not “serious.”

“Leo has not been out of his relationship with Camila long enough to jump headfirst into anything,” said an insider. “I am not sure he is completely finished with Camila. That was a long romance.”

September 23, 2022: Gigi Hadid and Camila Marrone meet at Milan Fashion Week.

Hadid walked the Versace fashion show at the Milan Fashion Week event while Marrone was sitting in the front row. They apparently didn't have any kind of public interaction. Other models at Versace included Emily Ratajkowski, Paris Hilton, Irina Shayk, Vanessa Hudgens, and Bella Hadid, her sister.

October 31, 2022: They attend a Halloween party together.

In early November, Page Six reported the two attended Circoloco’s Halloween party together with Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, and art dealer Helly Nahmad at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The festive group arrived by party bus.

“Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking,” a source at the event said. “The group got bottle service.”

The actor's mask was “half monster, half zombie.”

November 3, 2022: Source says they are making time for one another in NYC.

A source told People that they “are seeing each other in NYC when they can. [She’s having] fun dating Leo.”

The source added that Hadid’s “first priority is being mom” but she likes DiCaprio a lot.

“She seems very happy and excited about seeing him,” the source said. “She is attracted to him. He treats her really well. She finds him mature and charming.”

November 19, 2022: Hadid and DiCaprio seen leaving Cipriani together.

On a Friday night date, the pair were photographed leaving New York City restaurant hotspot Cipriani together. They were joined by venture capitalist Vivi Nevo, a close friend of the actor, and attempted to hide from paparazzi as they departed with security.



The Titanic star was wearing white sneakers, black jeans, and a puffy black coat, with a baseball cap and mask. Hadid was wearing a large leather jacket over a crop top and a blue scarf over her face.

November 22, 2022: What the couple really think about one another.

A few days later, a source told Entertainment Tonight, that Gigi's family is completely on board, mentioning her sister and mother.

“Bella and Yolanda think Leo is incredibly talented and are of course supportive of their relationship,” said the source, adding that “they just want Gigi to be happy, support her, and help her be a great mom.”

The source share that DiCaprio is enamored with Gigi.

“Leo finds Gigi to be gorgeous, super down to earth, and smart,” they revealed. “They both genuinely enjoy each other's company and connect over a variety of things. Leo is enjoying getting to know Gigi better. They are both hoping to spend as much time as they can together.”

December 20, 2022: DiCaprio is seen with another model.

On Tuesday, December 20, the actor was seen with 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas, daughter to actor Lorenzo Lamas. The 48-year-old actor was photographed leaving The Birds Streets Club in Los Angeles with Lamas and entering a car together. But a source said there was nothing going on.

“There is no truth to it this time,” and insider told E! News. “They were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner.”

The source also said that there were “a number of other people in the car,” and it wasn't a private ride for a new couple.

However, on December 28, Victoria's dad seemingly confirmed that the pair were actually dating in an interview with the New York Post.

“She's very smitten,” he said. “I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday—just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she's very young.”

He then insisted they were actually just friends.

“They're friends, they're not in a serious relationship,” he explained. “And I just want that to be clear....they're not dating.”

He continued, “They're just friends, but she is smitten, of course. And that was my cautionary tale to her: Just take one step at a time. But as of now, they're not an item. They're not exclusive to each other.”

Around this time, a source told Page Six that Hadid and DiCaprio “like each other very much, but neither one wants anything serious right now.”

The source added, “Gigi’s priority is her daughter... Gigi doesn’t have the energy to run after DiCaprio. His routine is too much for her.”

January 6, 2023: They are still dating, but it remains “casual.”

Things are still on, though a source tells Entertainment Tonight that DiCaprio and Hadid are not exclusive.

“Leo and Gigi have enjoyed their time together when they're able to see each other, but when they're busy with various commitments, they're doing their own things and they are not exclusive,” the source said. “They have respect for one another and have always just been seeing where things go.”

They added that Hadid “is feeling balanced, happy, and focusing her energy on her career and daughter... Her main priority is her daughter and keeping things positive and chill.”

Meanwhile, DiCaprio rang in the New Year in St. Barts on a yacht with several models and “is having fun and prioritizing work and spending time with friends.”

February 2023: Things have fizzled out.

In February 2023, a source close to the model told People that the relationship has “fizzled.”

“She hasn't seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him,” the source said. “They are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom.”

The insider added, “It was never that serious anyway. It kind of just fizzled.”

Since December, DiCaprio has been seen with Lamas, and with 19-year-old model Eden Polani. He and Polani were photographed sitting together at an album release party for model Riley Montana in late January. However, a source has since denied that the pair were seeing each other romantically, saying they were seated next to each other and “just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn't mean he's dating her.”

March 2023: They were by each other's side all night at a pre-Oscars party.

Things mights be over, but the pair still seem to enjoy one another's company. An insider told People that on Friday, March 10, Hadid and DiCaprio were attached at the hip while attending Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's pre-Oscars party.

“Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low key,” said the source. “There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot.”

Another insider had a different perspective on the layout, however, saying, “The two were in a group of over a dozen people in the VIP section who were hanging out.”

April 2023: A source told Entertainment Tonight that Hadid and DiCaprio are still on at the beginning of the month. Then, after DiCaprio was photographed close to Shayk at Coachella, Hadid posted an anti-dating Instagram.

A source gave Entertainment Tonight a rare update on Hadid and DiCaprio's relationship on April 3. “Gigi and Leo still hang out and talk when it works with their timing,” the source said. “They both enjoy each other's company and have fun together when their busy schedules permit.”

Hadid and DiCaprio weren't photographed together during the month, but on the first weekend of Coachella, DiCaprio was snapped hanging close to Irina Shayk. TMZ and E! shut down speculation they were dating, with a source telling E!, “They were amongst a large group of people at a festival, all hanging out. They are just friends.”

Still, Hadid posted a rare Instagram Story that may have hinted her feelings about that or just dating in general.

The IG post she shared featured one-word dating advice from 87-year-old June: “Don’t.”

