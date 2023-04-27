Media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey is a perennial fan favorite with a major cultural impact. When she praises a product, the "Oprah Effect" takes place where a company or individual's sales are exponentially boosted. Today, Winfrey is lending her star power to one of Hollywood's favorite woman-owned businesses by investing in skincare line . The best part? One of Winfrey's favorite products is only $60, and our team can vouch for its efficacy.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops $150 at Sephora Key Specs Sizes and Prices 0.33 fluid ounces ($60) and 1 fluid ounce ($150) Rating 4.1-star average from 820 Sephora reviews

What is it?

A lightweight anti-aging face serum that prevents wrinkles.

Who is it for?

All skin types, including oily, dry, combination, and normal, can enjoy using this face serum. Anyone looking to add a healthy glow, improve an uneven skin tone, and prevent lines and wrinkles will enjoy this product.

How to Apply

Pat it on before face moisturizer or on top of makeup, or mix into your foundation.

Best Ingredient

Hyaluronic acid is a humectant that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water to surge your skin with moisture and help plump up lines and wrinkles.

What Oprah Says

"I just do it when I just want to be glowing around the house and I don't wanna do makeup. I will just put this on, and I am not even kidding—Steadman will say, 'Wow, did you just have a facial? Honey, what's going on?'" Winfrey said during a 22-minute-long video on our sister site Oprah Daily. Winfrey demonstrates the product's glow-enhancing power on her hand and shares, "It just gives a little bit of sheen, a little bit of sheen that looks like light coming through and not like grease coming through. You're gonna absolutely see a difference. I would not be telling you something if it wasn't true," she gushes.

What Our Team Says

"Oprah investing in Dr. Barbara Sturm doesn't surprise me. I've used the line for years after learning Angela Bassett is a fan of the brand, and everything I've tested has lived up to the hype. I like using Glow Drops during the harsh New York winters for extra hydration and to impart a beautiful, candlelit glow to my complexion. The glow factor is like an IRL beauty filter that still looks like skin without the heavy feeling of cakey makeup. If you're looking to treat yourself or a very lucky loved one to an investment-worthy skincare, you simply can't go wrong with Dr. Barbara Sturm," says Best Products' beauty editor Nicole Saunders.

What Reviewers Say

"Once I tried the Barbara Sturm products, my skin has been so clear and even glowed [to the point that] I didn't feel the need to wear makeup as much. My face was less red, less dry, and less oily, which is exactly what I needed. I don't even remember what having dry skin was like anymore. It's been a few months of me using the product, and I still have a ton left — a little goes a long way and the products feel light on my skin," says one 5-star Sephora review.



Winfrey's investment in Dr. Barbara Sturm's line didn't come out of the left field. Several of the brand's products, including Glow Drops, earned her coveted Oprah's Favorite Things seals, so you know they're legit!