If you have a kid between the ages of 5 and 11, chances are that you’ve seen the show Karma’s World (or it's at least popped up in your Netflix recommendations). Known for cheery songs and teaching kids interpersonal skills, Karma’s World follows the star (Karma) as she uses talent, ambition, and—most importantly—her heart to solve her problems.

It has become a favorite among young families and promotes the importance of diversity and inclusion within children’s entertainment, especially when it comes to showcasing textured hair. The creator behind the show, Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges, teamed up with 9 Story Media Group and CurlyKids Mixed Texture Haircare and Firstline Brands (a Black-owned company focused on textured hair) to release a line of hair care products for kids inspired by the Netflix series.



Shop The 'Karma's World' Hair Care Collection Camryn's BFF Karma's World White Hearts Satin Lined Bonnet $7 at Amazon Credit: Amazon Camryn's BFF Karma's World Teal Karma Quotes Satin Pillowcase $12 at Amazon Credit: Amazon

The collection features satin-lined bonnets and satin pillowcases that help kids’ follicles stay nourished and safe while they slumber. Celebrity hairstylist Cheryl Bergamy previously told us that hair bonnets serve as protectors to “help reduce friction caused by laying on a cotton pillow which causes split ends, knotting, frizz, tangles and hair damage.” She also says that satin pillowcases “help keep moisture in the hair while cotton pillows or scarves absorb natural oils, leaving hair dry and brittle.” So, while the Karma’s World bonnets and pillowcases will delight any fan of the show, they're also a great way to teach little ones how to care for their hair early on.

This collection includes variations that come in a few different colors with prints like hearts, stars, and Karma’s face, all accented by vibrant, bright colors. The retail for $6.99, and the retail for $9.67, making this collection affordable for every budget.

“Creating a program that supports Black-owned businesses speaks to the themes of representation and community that live throughout Karma’s World,” Bridges, said in a press release announcing the partnership. “This unique opportunity supports the power of entrepreneurship in inclusive spaces and puts Black excellence on display.”

Whether you’re looking to find a fun way to get your child to wear their bonnet consistently or if your child is a huge Karma fan and can't get enough of the show, Ludacris and Karma’s World offer options that will keep their tresses nourished, protected, and healthy.