Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in the spotlight for trying to terminate a neighborhood nuisance.

Schwarzenegger, the longtime Hollywood action star and former governor of California, shared a video on Twitter on Tuesday of the 75-year-old repairing a pothole in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. The clip, which shows the actor pouring blacktop repair out of a bag and spreading it with a shovel, racked up more than 11.6 million views in only four days.

Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let's not complain, let's do something about it. Here you go. pic.twitter.com/aslhkUShvT — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 11, 2023

It’s the latest viral video for Schwarzenegger, whose recent commentaries about American and global politics have overshadowed his acting prowess. Here’s what you need to know about his viral Internet history.

What’s the Deal With the Pothole?

Schwarzenegger said in his tweet that members of the neighborhood have been upset for weeks over the pothole, which has damaged cars and bicycles. “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go,” he explained.

Schwarzenegger’s spokesperson Daniel Ketchell told the Washington Post the actor had previously filed a complaint with the city and discussed the pothole with his neighborhood association. In the video, a passing motorist stops to thank Schwarzenegger and his team for their act of community service.

However, not everyone appreciated the gesture. City officials told NBC News the hole was actually a service trench related to pipeline repairs. SoCal Gas had applied “temporary paving” to the project area, but recent storms delayed efforts to permanently fix it.

According to Newsweek, SoCal Gas sent a crew to level out Schwarzenegger’s blacktop patch and make it stronger on Wednesday. Ketchell maintains that Schwarzenegger helped fix a pothole unrelated to the work project.

Schwarzenegger’s Other Viral Videos

Arnold Schwarzenegger hugs Holocaust survivor Lidia Maksymowicz after his visit to the Auschwitz concentration camp in September 2022. Getty Images

Schwarzenegger is very active on social media, often encouraging fans to achieve their fitness goals. On March 30, he debuted the to share tips from his daily newsletter on how to live a healthier life.

In addition, he has gained notoriety over the last two years for a series of candid videos discussing global events and politics.

Four days after the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Schwarzenegger posted a video on Twitter that condemns President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election results. “He will go down in history as the worst president ever,” he bluntly said of Trump, before calling on elected officials to focus on serving the public instead of preserving their own power. The video has been viewed more than 41 million times on Schwarzenegger’s Twitter page.

Then on March 17, 2022, Schwarzenegger released a nine-minute message to Russian citizens and soldiers fighting in Ukraine. Speaking in English with Russian subtitles, he talked about the humanitarian crisis created by the war and lies spread by the Russian government about the invasion.

Schwarzenegger, who is from Austria, also detailed his personal connection to the conflict and explained that it reminded him of his father. Gustav Schwarzenegger fought for the Nazis in World War II and lived in pain for the rest of his life because of injuries suffered in the siege of Leningrad, he explained. “I don’t want you to be broken like my father,” Schwarzenegger said.

And only a few weeks ago on March 6, he shared a 12-minute video condemning hate speech and a global rise in anti-Semitism. After discussing a recent visit to the Auschwitz concentration camp used by the Nazis during the Holocaust, Schwarzenegger encouraged people filled with hate to turn away from the “path of the weak.” The clip has already been viewed over 21 million times.