Pope Benedict XVI Dies at Age 95

The 265th pope of the Roman Catholic Church was known for his commitment to academia and his surprise resignation.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, born Joseph Alois Ratzinger, died December 31, 2022 at the age of 95, the Vatican said in a statement on that day.

In his later years, Ratzinger was aware of his declining health and was unafraid in confronting death. Just before his 91st birthday, he wrote in a public letter, which appeared in the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, “I can only say that at the end of a slow decline in physical strength, inwardly I am on pilgrimage home. It is a great gift for me to be surrounded, on this last stretch of this sometimes tiring road, by a degree of love and goodwill that I could never have imagined.”

From 2005 to 2013, Ratzinger served as the 265th pope of the Roman Catholic Church. His decision to step down came as a surprise: His choice made him the first pope since Gregory XII in 1415 to resign. He was known for his strict doctrinal beliefs on topics such as birth control and homosexuality, along with being a rigorous academic and believer in interfaith connections.

Born on April 16, 1927, in the German village of Marktl am Inn, Ratzinger lived a life that was remarkable by any measure. In 1939, as an adolescent, he entered seminary, but was forced to join Hitler Youth and later served in the Germany military. After his desertion in April 1945, he was captured and held by the Americans as a prisoner of war.

Following the war, Ratzinger went back to seminary and was ordained in 1951, later earning his doctorate in theology at the University of Munich in 1953. He steadily gained a reputation as a serious theologian and wrote numerous scholarly works on religion; over the course of his life, he wrote 66 books. He also contributed to the founding of Communio, an important journal of Catholic thought.

In March 1977, he was appointed archbishop of Munich and Freising, and then became cardinal shortly thereafter. Pope John Paul II chose Ratzinger to be his chief doctrinal officer and prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican. In 2005, Ratzinger presided at the funeral of Pope John Paul II; the two had known each other since the 1970s.

During the search for the next pope, Ratzinger was considered a favorite, and his selection was announced on April 19, 2005. At age 78, he was the oldest pope elected since 1730, when Clement XII was installed.

During Ratzinger’s tenure, he was forced to confront the church’s role in turning a blind eye to sexual misconduct in parishes. He actively promoted interfaith dialogue and upheld conservative positions on modern life.

In February 2013, he announced his decision to resign due to age and health issues. Later that month, he officially became pope emeritus. Since May of 2013, he had resided within the Vatican at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery.

Through the Joseph Ratzinger-Benedict XVI Vatican Foundation, the pope emeritus’s commitment to academic life is honored with prizes in his name. In 2017, the foundation introduced its “Expanding Reason Awards” to promote dialogue on scholarly subjects of interest to Ratzinger: sciences, philosophy and theology.

