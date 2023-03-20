Niall Horan has been in the spotlight for over a decade now; he auditioned for The X Factor in 2010 and was paired with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, launching the international hit band One Direction. After a successful career with the group, Horan began producing his only solo music, including his 2023 album . Most recently, he's begun gracing our television screens weekly as a coach on NBC's The Voice.

All of that limelight has not left an impact on the star's pristine skin, though, and he recently shared his skincare secrets. Horan's 22-step beauty routine is certainly not for the faint of heart — and not something he necessarily can do every day. He told Vogue, "if I had all of the time in the world, this is what I would do."

For those who aren't preparing to be under harsh camera flashes and wearing stage makeup on a regular basis (or those who, like Horan, simply don't always have the time) not every step of the 22 is necessary. There are a few products, though, that are unmissable.

Hana Emi Ice Globe Rollers Hana Emi Ice Globe Rollers $27 at Amazon

One major skincare must-have, in Horan's book and in the opinion of beauty experts, is globe rollers. Normally used cold, globes are a viral beauty trend, praised for their immediately visible benefits. "Out of all the things that I use, I see the most effect of these," Horan said. They soften and tighten skin, particularly in the under-eye areas, and reduce puffiness and inflammation.



You can snag high-quality, well-reviewed ice globes for just $26.99 right now. Over 250 five-star reviews call these easy to use, durable and daily routine-worthy. also pointed out that the globes even help relieve swollen sinuses.

JAXON LANE Under Eye Gel Pads, 6-Pack JAXON LANE Under Eye Gel Pads, 6-Pack $30 at Amazon

Another Horan-approved Amazon purchase is the . "First thing that we always use to give the eyes a little plump," Horan said, introducing the masks. "I wear them in the car sometimes, or on flights." The gel pads contain green tea, Hyaluronic Acid, caffeine and Vitamin B3, which make them anti-aging and all around ideal for skin.

