Best Overall
Little, Brown and Company Michael Jordan: The Life
Best Overall
Little, Brown and Company Michael Jordan: The Life
An Amazon Editor’s Pick in Best Biographies, this book claims the top spot in our list of the best Michael Jordan books. It encompasses the duality of his character, and details not only his greatness on the court, but the complex history that motivated him to stop at nothing to achieve success.
Best for Photography Fans
Crown For the Love of the Game: My Story
Best for Photography Fans
Crown For the Love of the Game: My Story
From Michael Jordan himself, this book offers a unique visual look at his successful career. Infused with his own words, the book showcases the snapshots that made history.
Best for Sneakerheads
Taschen Sneaker Freaker. The Ultimate Sneaker Book
Best for Sneakerheads
Taschen Sneaker Freaker. The Ultimate Sneaker Book
Think you know all there is to know about Air Jordans? Check out “Sneaker Freaker: The Ultimate Sneaker Book” for a deep dive on classic shoes throughout history. It’s a perfect gift for a shoe-loving friend or a fun conversation piece for your coffee table.
Best Advice Book
Harper San Francisco I Can't Accept Not Trying: Michael Jordan on the Pursuit of Excellence
Best Advice Book
Harper San Francisco I Can't Accept Not Trying: Michael Jordan on the Pursuit of Excellence
Another take on Michael Jordan from the man himself. In this book, the legendary basketball player shares his views on achieving excellence, learning the fundamentals, and leadership in general.
Best for Kids
Penguin Workshop Who Is Michael Jordan?
Best for Kids
Penguin Workshop Who Is Michael Jordan?
For little ones who love Michael Jordan, this is a great pick. It's Amazon’s number one bestseller in Children's Multicultural Biographies. Bonus: It’s currently less than four bucks.
Best for Pre-Teens
KC Press Unbelievable Stories of Michael Jordan
Best for Pre-Teens
KC Press Unbelievable Stories of Michael Jordan
Have a child that’s a little older? The “Unbelieveable Stories of Michael Jordan” book is perfect for those Michael Jordan fans who fall into the nine to 12 age range.
Best for Bulls Fans
Agate Midway The Chicago Tribune Book of the Chicago Bulls: A Decade-by-Decade History
Best for Bulls Fans
Agate Midway The Chicago Tribune Book of the Chicago Bulls: A Decade-by-Decade History
If you’re a true basketball aficionado, this is the Michael Jordan book for you. This informative pick from the Chicago Tribune showcases a decade-by-decade history of the Chicago Bulls.
New York Times Bestseller
Diversion Books The Jordan Rules: The Inside Story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls
New York Times Bestseller
Diversion Books The Jordan Rules: The Inside Story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls
This highly-rated pick is a bestseller from NBA Hall of Fame columnist Sam Smith. The book was originally published 20 years ago and now offers an updated introduction with candid revelations about his sources and the reaction from Michael himself.
Great Gift for Teachers
Atria Books Driven from Within
Great Gift for Teachers
Atria Books Driven from Within
Another gem from the man himself, “Driven from Within” pays tribute to the mentors, teachers, and role models who shaped his iconic career. Michael Jordan shares lessons learned along the way about the power of collaboration in his own words.
