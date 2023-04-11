Skip to Content

9 Books Every Michael Jordan Fan Should Read

They’re all slam-dunks.

michael jordan books
Michael Jordan is a true renaissance man and we have the books to prove it. A restaurateur, avid golfer, famed star of Space Jam, and above all, arguably the greatest basketball player of our time. His indomitable spirit and commitment to his sport led him to win six NBA championships, earn 5 MVP awards, and ultimately create his own billion-dollar empire. Jordan is also a major player in the shoe game, as detailed in the movie Air, out in theaters now. The film depicts the incredible origin story of the Air Jordan sneaker and how Michael Jordan came to be synonymous with Nike’s bestselling basketball shoes. To learn more about this legend, check out our roundup of the best Michael Jordan books every fan should read.

1
Little, Brown and Company Michael Jordan: The Life

Michael Jordan: The Life
1
Little, Brown and Company Michael Jordan: The Life

Now 16% Off
$29 at Amazon

An Amazon Editor’s Pick in Best Biographies, this book claims the top spot in our list of the best Michael Jordan books. It encompasses the duality of his character, and details not only his greatness on the court, but the complex history that motivated him to stop at nothing to achieve success.

More: Michael Jordan: 7 Facts About the Basketball Legend

2
Crown For the Love of the Game: My Story

For the Love of the Game: My Story
2
Crown For the Love of the Game: My Story

$39 at Amazon

From Michael Jordan himself, this book offers a unique visual look at his successful career. Infused with his own words, the book showcases the snapshots that made history.

3
Taschen Sneaker Freaker. The Ultimate Sneaker Book

Sneaker Freaker. The Ultimate Sneaker Book
3
Taschen Sneaker Freaker. The Ultimate Sneaker Book

Now 23% Off
$46 at Amazon

Think you know all there is to know about Air Jordans? Check out “Sneaker Freaker: The Ultimate Sneaker Book” for a deep dive on classic shoes throughout history. It’s a perfect gift for a shoe-loving friend or a fun conversation piece for your coffee table.

4
Harper San Francisco I Can't Accept Not Trying: Michael Jordan on the Pursuit of Excellence

I Can't Accept Not Trying: Michael Jordan on the Pursuit of Excellence
4
Harper San Francisco I Can't Accept Not Trying: Michael Jordan on the Pursuit of Excellence

$47 at Amazon

Another take on Michael Jordan from the man himself. In this book, the legendary basketball player shares his views on achieving excellence, learning the fundamentals, and leadership in general.

5
Penguin Workshop Who Is Michael Jordan?

Who Is Michael Jordan?
5
Penguin Workshop Who Is Michael Jordan?

Now 42% Off
$3 at Amazon

For little ones who love Michael Jordan, this is a great pick. It's Amazon’s number one bestseller in Children's Multicultural Biographies. Bonus: It’s currently less than four bucks.

6
KC Press Unbelievable Stories of Michael Jordan

Unbelievable Stories of Michael Jordan
6
KC Press Unbelievable Stories of Michael Jordan

$10 at Amazon

Have a child that’s a little older? The “Unbelieveable Stories of Michael Jordan” book is perfect for those Michael Jordan fans who fall into the nine to 12 age range.

7
Agate Midway The Chicago Tribune Book of the Chicago Bulls: A Decade-by-Decade History

The Chicago Tribune Book of the Chicago Bulls: A Decade-by-Decade History
7
Agate Midway The Chicago Tribune Book of the Chicago Bulls: A Decade-by-Decade History

Now 32% Off
$27 at Amazon

If you’re a true basketball aficionado, this is the Michael Jordan book for you. This informative pick from the Chicago Tribune showcases a decade-by-decade history of the Chicago Bulls.

8
Diversion Books The Jordan Rules: The Inside Story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls

The Jordan Rules: The Inside Story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls
8
Diversion Books The Jordan Rules: The Inside Story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls

$7 at Amazon

This highly-rated pick is a bestseller from NBA Hall of Fame columnist Sam Smith. The book was originally published 20 years ago and now offers an updated introduction with candid revelations about his sources and the reaction from Michael himself.

9
Atria Books Driven from Within

Driven from Within
9
Atria Books Driven from Within

$77 at Amazon

Another gem from the man himself, “Driven from Within” pays tribute to the mentors, teachers, and role models who shaped his iconic career. Michael Jordan shares lessons learned along the way about the power of collaboration in his own words.

