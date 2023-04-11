Michael Jordan is a true renaissance man and we have the books to prove it. A restaurateur, avid golfer, famed star of Space Jam, and above all, arguably the greatest basketball player of our time. His indomitable spirit and commitment to his sport led him to win six NBA championships, earn 5 MVP awards, and ultimately create his own billion-dollar empire. Jordan is also a major player in the shoe game, as detailed in the movie Air, out in theaters now. The film depicts the incredible origin story of the Air Jordan sneaker and how Michael Jordan came to be synonymous with Nike’s bestselling basketball shoes. To learn more about this legend, check out our roundup of the best Michael Jordan books every fan should read.